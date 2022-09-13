"Round 6" entra para a história ao vencer 2 prêmios no Emmy 2022: confira a lista completa
No Emmy Awards 2022, realizado nesta última segunda-feira (12), o público teve algumas surpresas positivas ao se deparar com a lista de vencedores da premiação.
Após anos em que apenas produções de língua inglesa eram destacadas, "Round 6", série sul-coreana da Netflix, fugiu à regra e terminou a noite com duas estatuetas. Confira a lista completa de vencedores!
"Round 6" faz feito inédito no Emmy 2022
Na noite desta última segunda-feira (12), "Round 6" entrou para a história ao se tornar a primeira série de língua não-inglesa predominante a vencer duas importantes categorias da premiação.
Além de Lee Jung-jae ter sido reconhecido como Melhor Ator em Série de Drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk ganhou como Melhor Diretor em Série de Drama.
Ao subir no palco para agradecer a conquista, o responsável pela direção da produção prometeu que retornaria com uma segunda temporada. "Espero que esta não seja a última série coreana aqui", afirmou.
Mas o feito histórico da série da Netflix começou muito antes de serem consagrados, já que pela primeira vez uma série não-ocidental havia sido indicada para 14 categorias do Emmy.
Confira a lista completa de vencedores - destacados em negrito - do Emmy Awards 2022:
Série de drama
- "Better Call Saul"
- "Euphoria"
- "Ozark"
- "Ruptura"
- "Round 6"
- "Stranger Things"
- "Succession"
- "Yellowjackets"
Série de comédia
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Barry"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Hacks"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Ted Lasso"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- "Dopesick"
- "The Dropout"
- "Inventando Anna"
- "Pam & Tommy"
- "The White Lotus"
Ator em série de drama
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6"
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- Adam Scott, "Ruptura"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Roteiro em série de drama
- Thomas Schnauz - "Beter Call Saul"
- Chris Mundy - "Ozark"
- Dan Erickson - "Ruptura"
- Hwang Dong-hyuk - "Round 6"
- Jesse Armstrong - "Succession"
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson - "Yellowjackets"
- Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson - "Yellowjackets"
Direção em série de comédia
- Hiro Murai - "Atlanta"
- Bill Hader - "Barry"
- Lucia Aniello - "Hacks"
- Cherien Dabis - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jamie Babbit - "Only Murders in the Building"
- MJ Delaney - "Ted Lasso"
- Mary Lou Belli - "The Ms. Pat Show"
Atriz de série de comédia
- Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
- Kaley Cuoco - "A Comissária de Bordo"
- Elle Fanning - "The Great"
- Issa Rae - "Insecure"
- Jean Smart - "Hacks"
Atriz em série de drama
- Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão"
- Laura Linney - "Ozark"
- Melanie Lynskey - "Yellowjackets"
- Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão"
- Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"
- Zendaya - "Euphoria"
Direção em série de drama
- Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
- Ben Stiller - "Ruptura"
- Hwang Dong-hyuk - "Round 6"
- Mark Mylod - "Succession"
- Cathy Yan - "Succession"
- Lorene Scafaria - "Succession"
- Karyn Kusama - "Yellowjackets"
Roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
- Duffy Boudreau - "Barry"
- Alec Berg e Bill Hader - "Barry"
- Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, e Lucia Aniello - "Hacks'
- Steve Martin and John Hoffman - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jane Becker - "Ted Lasso"
- Sarah Naftalis - "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Stefani Robinson - "What We Do in the Shadows"
Ator de comédia
- Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
- Bill Hader - "Barry"
- Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
- Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
Roteiro de especial de variedades
- "Ali Wong: Don Wong"
- "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel"
- "Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)"
- "Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"
- "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy"
Roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Danny Strong - "Dopesick"
- Sarah Burgess - "Impeachment: American Crime Story"
- Molly Smith Metzler - "Maid"
- Patrick Somerville - "Station Eleven"
- Mike White - "The White Lotus"
- Elizabeth Meriwether - "The Dropout"
Direção em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Danny Strong - "Dopesick"
- John Wells - "Maid"
- Hiro Murai - "Station Eleven"
- Michael Showalter - "The Dropout"
- Francesca Gregorini - "The Dropout"
- Mike White - "The White Lotus"
Programa de competição
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls"
- "Nailed It!"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
Atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Toni Collette - "A Escada"
- Julia Garner - "Inventando Anna"
- Lily James - "Pam & Tommy"
- Sarah Paulson - "American Crime Story: Impeachment"
- Margaret Qualley - "Maid"
- Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"
Atriz coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Connie Britton - "The White Lotus"
- Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"
- Alexandra Daddario - "The White Lotus"
- Kaitlyn Dever - "Dopesick"
- Natasha Rothwell - "The White Lotus"
- Sydney Sweeney - "The White Lotus"
- Mare Winningham - "Dopesick"
Talk show de variedades
- "The Daily Show"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "Last Week Tonight"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
Série de esquetes
- "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
- "Saturday Night Live"
Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Anthony Carrigan - "Barry"
- Brett Goldstein - "Ted Lasso"
- Toheeb Jimoh - "Ted Lasso"
- Nick Mohammed - "Ted Lasso"
- Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary"
- Henry Winkler - "Barry"
- Bowen Yang - "Saturday Night Live"
Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Alex Borstein, - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
- Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"
- Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live"
- Sarah Niles - "Ted Lasso"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"
- Juno Temple - "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso"
Atriz coadjuvante de série de drama
- Patricia Arquette - "Ruptura"
- Julia Garner - "Ozark"
- Jung Ho-yeon - "Round 6"
- Christina Ricci - "Yellowjackets"
- Rhea Seehorn - "Better Call Saul"
- J. Smith-Cameron - "Succession"
- Sarah Snook - "Succession"
- Sydney Sweeney - "Euphoria"
Ator coadjuvante de série de drama
- Nicholas Braun - "Succession"
- Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show"
- Kieran Culkin - "Succession"
- Park Hae-soo - "Round 6"
- Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession"
- John Turturro - "Ruptura"
- Christopher Walken - "Ruptura"
- Oh Yeong-su - "Round 6"
Ator coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Murray Bartlett - "The White Lotus"
- Jake Lacy - "The White Lotus"
- Will Poulter - "Dopesick"
- Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"
- Peter Sarsgaard - "Dopesick"
- Michael Stuhlbarg - "Dopesick"
- Steve Zahn - "The White Lotus"
Ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Colin Firth - "A Escada"
- Andrew Garfield - "Em Nome do Céu"
- Oscar Isaac - "Cenas de um casamento"
- Michael Keaton - "Dopesick"
- Himesh Patel - "Station Eleven"
- Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"