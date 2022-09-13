null: nullpx
"Round 6" entra para a história ao vencer 2 prêmios no Emmy 2022: confira a lista completa

Nesta segunda (12), foi realizada em Los Angeles a maior premiação da televisão norte-americana, que consagrou novos nomes
Publicado 13 Set 2022 – 08:57 AM EDT | Atualizado 13 Set 2022 – 09:00 AM EDT
Lee Jung-Jae se tornou o primeiro homem asiático a vencer o Emmy Awards. Crédito: Courtesy of Netflix l Kevin Winter / Equipe

No Emmy Awards 2022, realizado nesta última segunda-feira (12), o público teve algumas surpresas positivas ao se deparar com a lista de vencedores da premiação.

Após anos em que apenas produções de língua inglesa eram destacadas, "Round 6", série sul-coreana da Netflix, fugiu à regra e terminou a noite com duas estatuetas. Confira a lista completa de vencedores!

"Round 6" faz feito inédito no Emmy 2022

Na noite desta última segunda-feira (12), "Round 6" entrou para a história ao se tornar a primeira série de língua não-inglesa predominante a vencer duas importantes categorias da premiação.

Além de Lee Jung-jae ter sido reconhecido como Melhor Ator em Série de Drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk ganhou como Melhor Diretor em Série de Drama.

Ao subir no palco para agradecer a conquista, o responsável pela direção da produção prometeu que retornaria com uma segunda temporada. "Espero que esta não seja a última série coreana aqui", afirmou.

Mas o feito histórico da série da Netflix começou muito antes de serem consagrados, já que pela primeira vez uma série não-ocidental havia sido indicada para 14 categorias do Emmy.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores - destacados em negrito - do Emmy Awards 2022:

Série de drama

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "Euphoria"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Ruptura"
  • "Round 6"
  • "Stranger Things"
  • "Succession"
  • "Yellowjackets"

Série de comédia

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "Barry"
  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • "Hacks"
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Ted Lasso"
  • "What We Do in the Shadows"

Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • "Dopesick"
  • "The Dropout"
  • "Inventando Anna"
  • "Pam & Tommy"
  • "The White Lotus"

Ator em série de drama

  • Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6"
  • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
  • Adam Scott, "Ruptura"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Roteiro em série de drama

  • Thomas Schnauz - "Beter Call Saul"
  • Chris Mundy - "Ozark"
  • Dan Erickson - "Ruptura"
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk - "Round 6"
  • Jesse Armstrong - "Succession"
  • Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson - "Yellowjackets"
  • Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson - "Yellowjackets"

Direção em série de comédia

  • Hiro Murai - "Atlanta"
  • Bill Hader - "Barry"
  • Lucia Aniello - "Hacks"
  • Cherien Dabis - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jamie Babbit - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • MJ Delaney - "Ted Lasso"
  • Mary Lou Belli - "The Ms. Pat Show"

Atriz de série de comédia

  • Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
  • Kaley Cuoco - "A Comissária de Bordo"
  • Elle Fanning - "The Great"
  • Issa Rae - "Insecure"
  • Jean Smart - "Hacks"

Atriz em série de drama

  • Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão"
  • Laura Linney - "Ozark"
  • Melanie Lynskey - "Yellowjackets"
  • Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão"
  • Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"
  • Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Direção em série de drama

  • Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
  • Ben Stiller - "Ruptura"
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk - "Round 6"
  • Mark Mylod - "Succession"
  • Cathy Yan - "Succession"
  • Lorene Scafaria - "Succession"
  • Karyn Kusama - "Yellowjackets"

Roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
  • Duffy Boudreau - "Barry"
  • Alec Berg e Bill Hader - "Barry"
  • Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, e Lucia Aniello - "Hacks'
  • Steve Martin and John Hoffman - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jane Becker - "Ted Lasso"
  • Sarah Naftalis - "What We Do in the Shadows"
  • Stefani Robinson - "What We Do in the Shadows"

Ator de comédia

  • Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
  • Bill Hader - "Barry"
  • Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
  • Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"

Roteiro de especial de variedades

  • "Ali Wong: Don Wong"
  • "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel"
  • "Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)"
  • "Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"
  • "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy"

Roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Danny Strong - "Dopesick"
  • Sarah Burgess - "Impeachment: American Crime Story"
  • Molly Smith Metzler - "Maid"
  • Patrick Somerville - "Station Eleven"
  • Mike White - "The White Lotus"
  • Elizabeth Meriwether - "The Dropout"

Direção em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Danny Strong - "Dopesick"
  • John Wells - "Maid"
  • Hiro Murai - "Station Eleven"
  • Michael Showalter - "The Dropout"
  • Francesca Gregorini - "The Dropout"
  • Mike White - "The White Lotus"

Programa de competição

  • "The Amazing Race"
  • "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls"
  • "Nailed It!"
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race"
  • "Top Chef"
  • "The Voice"

Atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Toni Collette - "A Escada"
  • Julia Garner - "Inventando Anna"
  • Lily James - "Pam & Tommy"
  • Sarah Paulson - "American Crime Story: Impeachment"
  • Margaret Qualley - "Maid"
  • Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"

Atriz coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Connie Britton - "The White Lotus"
  • Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"
  • Alexandra Daddario - "The White Lotus"
  • Kaitlyn Dever - "Dopesick"
  • Natasha Rothwell - "The White Lotus"
  • Sydney Sweeney - "The White Lotus"
  • Mare Winningham - "Dopesick"

Talk show de variedades

  • "The Daily Show"
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
  • "Last Week Tonight"
  • "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Série de esquetes

  • "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
  • "Saturday Night Live"

Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan - "Barry"
  • Brett Goldstein - "Ted Lasso"
  • Toheeb Jimoh - "Ted Lasso"
  • Nick Mohammed - "Ted Lasso"
  • Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary"
  • Henry Winkler - "Barry"
  • Bowen Yang - "Saturday Night Live"

Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Alex Borstein, - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
  • Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"
  • Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live"
  • Sarah Niles - "Ted Lasso"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"
  • Juno Temple - "Ted Lasso"
  • Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso"

Atriz coadjuvante de série de drama

  • Patricia Arquette - "Ruptura"
  • Julia Garner - "Ozark"
  • Jung Ho-yeon - "Round 6"
  • Christina Ricci - "Yellowjackets"
  • Rhea Seehorn - "Better Call Saul"
  • J. Smith-Cameron - "Succession"
  • Sarah Snook - "Succession"
  • Sydney Sweeney - "Euphoria"

Ator coadjuvante de série de drama

  • Nicholas Braun - "Succession"
  • Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show"
  • Kieran Culkin - "Succession"
  • Park Hae-soo - "Round 6"
  • Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession"
  • John Turturro - "Ruptura"
  • Christopher Walken - "Ruptura"
  • Oh Yeong-su - "Round 6"

Ator coadjuvante de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Murray Bartlett - "The White Lotus"
  • Jake Lacy - "The White Lotus"
  • Will Poulter - "Dopesick"
  • Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"
  • Peter Sarsgaard - "Dopesick"
  • Michael Stuhlbarg - "Dopesick"
  • Steve Zahn - "The White Lotus"

Ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Colin Firth - "A Escada"
  • Andrew Garfield - "Em Nome do Céu"
  • Oscar Isaac - "Cenas de um casamento"
  • Michael Keaton - "Dopesick"
  • Himesh Patel - "Station Eleven"
  • Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

