Privacy Policy

We may also combine any or all of the information we collect from or about you. We may generate aggregate, non-identifying information about how the VIX Services are used. We may also link information we obtain from different sources, for example, we may link your Log Data with your Account information or with information we obtain about you from third parties. How do we use information we collect from or about you?Customization, Improvement, Enforcement. We use the other information we collect from or about you in order to establish and enhance our relationship with you and to help deliver a first-class user experience. VIX's use of this information includes the following general purposes: contacting you; customizing the content and advertising you view; fulfilling your requests for products or services; identifying content you share when you use the VIX Services; improving our services; administration of your participation in a survey, contest or sweepstakes, conducting research; compiling aggregate data for internal and external business purposes; preventing potentially illegal activities; protecting our rights; other uses in accordance with our Terms of Use; and for any other purpose disclosed to you at the time we collect your information.